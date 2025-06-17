Aquinnah Town Column

As I write this, it’s Sunday morning, the day after the joyfully defiant No Kings Day demonstrations that took place in almost every corner of our beautiful country. Here in little Aquinnah, a crowd of about 75 to 100 people gathered at the Circle, in the rain, carrying homemade signs. I loved the one that asked, “Did the Pilgrims have papers in 1620?” and Kate Taylor’s umbrella that proclaimed, “A King is not welcome here, unless it’s Ali or Elvis.” I carried a sign that said “I stand here for my father, a U.S. Army veteran, proud American, who would be outraged to see his nation defiled; for my mother, a brave feminist who would be furious to see hard-won rights overturned; my children, hard-working, loving, who stand for our planet and all that is just, determined to right wrongs; for my grandchildren, who deserve a bright future; and for my country, my planet, and all living things.” I was proud to be part of this nonviolent, courageous, and loving day. People stood for our Constitution, due process, education and opportunity for all, the right of communities to police themselves, for families to stay together, for immigrants, and against bullying behavior. Thank you to Mitzi Pratt and Jeffrey Madison for calling us together, and to all for their hard work on those wonderful signs.

Thursday, June 19, is Juneteenth. It’s not just a holiday. Juneteenth is a celebration of a unique American story, a story that teaches many things. Check out the newspaper calendar for programming, and attend if you can.

Starting at noon on Friday, June 20, the Howes House /Up-Island Council on Aging opens its annual art show, featuring delightful watercolors made by the watercolor group that meets there every Friday. The show runs from noon to 4 on that day, and from 9 to 2 on Saturday the 21st. I attend every year, and am always delighted at the quality this group produces. Some of the art is for sale, and the prices are always reasonable.

Starting at 6 pm on Friday, June 20, at the Aquinnah Circle, come for food and music as the community celebrates the 10th anniversary of the monumental move of the Gay Head Lighthouse. The lighthouse looks so elegant as it proudly shows off its refurbished/rebuilt hat, and that day is the summer solstice. I can’t think of a better way or a better place to celebrate.

On Sunday, June 22, at 3 pm there will be a panel discussion at Stillpoint, “Wampanoag Voices: Enriching the Climate Conversation.” It’s presented by the M.V. Commission and the Up-Island Wampanoag Natural Resources Department. Space is limited, so please preregister at durkee@mvcommission.org.

On Wednesday, June 25, there is a chance for your whole family to learn about aquaculture, farming of the ocean. It’s the first of a series presented by the M.V. Shellfish Group and others, to help us all learn about the importance of shellfish for our waters. Bring the kids to the Menemsha docks at 4:30 on that day, and learn about the local shellfish heroes, eelgrass champions, and conservation warriors. You can explore new areas, interact with marine life, and hold baby shellfish. Subsequent classes will be held in July and August. The program is free. Email nina@mvshellfishgroup.org for more information.

Traffic is now at its summertime-crazy wildest. Look out for those bicycles. Don’t pass them if you can’t clearly see a good distance ahead. And look out for cars coming at you as they pass the bikes. If you just really don’t want to deal with it, remember that up-Island residents can get their Saturday errands done without the headache of traffic or parking by contacting the Up-Island Council on Aging and signing on for their free Saturday shuttle service. Once you’re signed on, call the VTA by noon on Friday, and voilà!, the next day you can be picked up at your door between 9 and 10 and returned there between 2 to 3. Call the council at 508-693-2896 for more information. Remember, too, that the VTA buses are all free right now.

Happy summer! We are all so lucky to be here.

