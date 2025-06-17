Cribbage Club results

This was the first week of the summer league, and 24 members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play our favorite game. The results are as follows:

First, Sammi Burns with a 11/5 +90 card

Second, Bill Russell with a 11/5 +73 card

Third, Alan Michaels with a 10/5 +72 card

Fourth, Sharon Barba with a 9/4 +36 card

Fifth, Albion Alley with a 8/4 +38

Sixth, Rita Castro with a 8/4 +36 card

There were a total of five skunks (a game won by more than 30 points). There were seven 24-point hands, by Bill Russell, Byram Devine, Doug Werther, Bob Hakenson and Sarah Belanger; Sammi Burns had two. There was a 23-point hand by Tim Hurlburt, and a flush in the crib by Louis Larsen.

We meet and play every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room. The entrance is across from the tennis courts. Come join us, please. We play six games and have some fun; we bring food to share at 5:30 pm and start playing at 6 pm SHARP!