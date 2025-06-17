Edgartown Town Column

This is the moment I recall trying to write this column in the middle of February, and stressing about what I would write about, because barely anything was happening in Edgartown. Fast-forward to the middle of June, and it seems that I can’t keep up with all the fun, interesting, and thoughtful events happening all around town. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening this week.

Let’s talk about the obvious shark in the room first, and all the “Jaws” events happening for the 50th anniversary. Start off with the “Jaws” 50th Anniversary Escape Room Social Event. In this game, you join a crew of “Jaws” fans and have to solve clues that tie in with “Jaws” and Martha’s Vineyard themes. Your goal is to save the town of Amity by defeating “Jaws” within 45 minutes. This happens at the Pirates Puzzle Escape Room in Nevin Square, only on June 20 to 22, and costs $29.50 per person. On June 22 at the Old Whaling Church, there will be a conversation led by Dr. Greg Skomal, a leading shark expert, called “‘Jaws’ Revisited: What Have We Learned about the Great White Shark?” ($30), with an afterparty at the Faraway Hotel ($125). On June 26, find our local town celebrity, Jeffrey Voorhees, “Jaws’ second victim,” for a meet-and-greet and book signing at Edgartown Books, from 5 to 7 pm.

For Juneteenth in Edgartown, join the Edgartown library for its third annual Juneteenth celebration on the library lawn. Chef Look will be cooking on the grill, serving up a family-style lunch, accompanied by live music from Andrew Sue Wing, a Boston-based singer-songwriter and guitarist specializing in R and B. This is a family-friendly event, and is free and open to the public.

Other events on my radar this coming week, two of them happening on the same day, June 20, but at different times, thankfully: Start at 3 pm with stopping by 22 Winter St. for the grand opening of Edgartown resident Megan Brown’s new store, Megan’s –– women’s fashion, gift ideas, and more. Then at 4 pm, head over to CB Stark Jewelers at 10 Main St. for its new “Jaws” Collection Release Party! (Did you know that in 1974, CB Stark designed the three distinctive silver rings on the infamous severed hand of Chrissie? A very interesting tidbit!)

On June 21, head over to Morning Glory Farm for its annual Strawberry Festival, from 11 am to 3 pm. Find food, music, hayrides, crafts, and much more. It’s truly one of my favorite events of the year, where we get to enjoy the most delicious, locally grown berries in all shapes and forms.

Last but not least: Did you know you can email me directly with your Edgartown news? Janice Belisle, treasurer of the Friends of the Council on Aging in Edgartown, emailed me this past week, informing me that they are holding their annual meeting on June 23 at 10:30 am at the Anchors, and Edgartown residents are invited to attend. Hope to see you there!

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Marnely Murray, marnely@gmail.com.