Island first graders honored at State House

Theodora Houghton and Willow Keating did something that would intimidate most adults: speaking at the Massachusetts State House.

The West Tisbury School first graders were honored in the Senate Document Room of the State House on Wednesday, as two of ten winners of the 16th “My Ideal School” contest. The contest typically receives thousands of entries each year.

The contest, which was organized by the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA), asked first-grade students enrolled at Massachusetts public schools to draw a picture of what their dream school would look like, accompanied by a short essay. The aim of the contest was to spark discussion among students and their teachers about how to best construct schools to help students succeed.

This year’s contest marked the first time that two students from the West Tisbury School won.

Theodora’s drawing depicted a bright yellow school bus parked in front of a large white school building displaying a clock. In the background, a vibrant rainbow stretched across a blue sky with a sign that appeared to say “fun learning!” The first grader said that her school would let students be “open to do whatever [they] wanted,” and that they would “feel happy, included, and comfortable” while there.

While presenting, Theodora said that she felt nervous but also excited about speaking at the State House for the first time. She particularly liked the active nature of speaking in front of the crowd.

“I had a lot of action in that moment,” she said.

Willow’s picture featured a red-and-yellow school building situated in the middle of a campus with animals frolicking in its dog park and zoo, as well as apple and pear trees bearing fruit, flowers blossoming in a garden, and a bench for students to sit on. Willow said that she improvised during her speech.

“I was really scared, because I didn’t know that there was a little thing that you could read on under the picture frame, and so I just tried to come up with it in my head,” she said.

Along with seeing her drawing framed and having her grandma attend the ceremony, Willow also enjoyed touring the State House.

“I loved walking around inside the State House and seeing what was under the golden dome and the stained glass,” she said.

At the ceremony, the 10 winners received checks from contest sponsor M & T Bank, amounting to $100 each. Nantucket Elementary School student Abigail Backus was crowned as the grand prize winner and will have her drawing featured on the cover of the MSBA’s Annual Report.

West Tisbury School first-grade teacher Amy Hoff had her students participate in the contest after learning about it from Principal Donna Lowell-Bettencourt. Hoff said that the contest worked well for her class as an opportunity to practice writing and a means of self-expression.

“They really loved being able to design something that represented themselves,” she said.

Hoff said she was filled with pride seeing Theodora and Willow receive their awards.

“They just shined,” she said. “It was really nice seeing Vineyard kids at the State House.”