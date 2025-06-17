Real Estate Transactions: June 9 – 13, 2025

Aquinnah

June 10, John William Poduska Sr. and Susan M. Poduska sold 25 Oxcart Road to Stig Leschly for $2,750,000.

June 11, Beverly Wright MacDiarmid sold property off 0 Moshup Trail to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $2,160.

June 13, Susan Kane, formerly known as Susan Walkush, as an individual and trustee of Joseph F. Walkush 2014 Irrevocable Trust, sold 515 State Road to Anthony J. Muslin and Alison D. Schecter for $4,000,000.

Edgartown

June 11, Carol A. Hoeber sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 253 Week 38 to Rebecca Anderson for $750.

June 11, Gerald Jeffers Jr., Geraldine Jeffers, Lolita Jeffers Beauboeuf, and the Estate of Gerald Jeffers sold a parcel on 3 Jeffers Lane to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $3,000,000.

Tisbury

June 11, Beach Road Properties LLC sold 42 Beach Road and 46 Beach Road for $1,525,000.

West Tisbury

June 13, Marcia A. Denne sold 46 Old Coach Road to Maria Grove for $1,150,000.