Steamship Authority, unions reach accord

After lengthy and fraught negotiations, a new contract agreement has been reached between the Steamship Authority and its mariners.

On Tuesday, after coming out of an executive session, the Steamship Authority board unanimously approved a contract with the ferry line’s licensed engineering officers. The Steamship board had also previously approved contracts with Teamsters Local No. 59 — representing licensed deck officers — during executive sessions in April and May.

According to a statement released by the Steamship on Tuesday, the contracts for licensed engineering officers, licensed deck officers, and unlicensed vessel employees included pay bumps for workers and slight increases in the Steamship’s contribution to employee healthcare.

The agreement does not amend a sticking point in the negotiations surrounding work schedules. Under the model referred to as “triple-crewing,” crew members work 18 hours within a 24-hour period followed by 48 hours off. This is longer than the ferry industry standard of 12 hours within a 24-hour work period and was a point of contention for crew members that contributed to the lengthy negotiations. An outside firm recommended that the Steamship Authority get rid of the longer hours to avoid fatiguing vessel officers, in a 2018 report.

In its statement, however, Steamship officials noted that they have reached a memorandum of understanding with the unions to “develop and potentially implement alternative crew watchstanding options” in 2027.

A representative of Teamsters was not quoted in the release. Jeffrey Sharp, president of Teamsters Local No. 59, was not immediately available for comment.

According to a Tuesday statement from the Steamship Authority, members of the unions representing engineers and deck officers voted “overwhelmingly” in favor of their contracts.

The licensed deck officers union, which includes captains and pilots, agreed on the contract during a vote on May 20, unlicensed vessel employees voted on June 9, and the licensed engineering officers voted on June 11. The Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA) represents roughly 60 licensed engineering officers while Teamsters represent around 60 licensed deck officers and 160 unlicensed vessel employees, including pursars, boatswains, and oilers.

Contracts for MEBA and licensed deck officers both have terms of July 27, 2024 to July 23, 2027. The contract for the unlicensed vessel employees runs from April 19, 2024 to April 16, 2027. This also means the contracts will expire before the intended three-year terms.

Steamship officials say they are pleased with the agreement.

“After nearly two years of thorough negotiations, I am pleased that these crucial contracts have been settled prior to the start of the busy summer season,” Robert Davis, Steamship general manager, said in the release. “The acceptance of these contracts by all three union groups and by the Authority reaffirms the shared commitment to continuing to operate the authority’s vessels in a safe and reliable manner.”

Jason Callahan, vice president of MEBA Atlantic Coast representing the engineering officers’ union, said in the release union members showed “incredible solidarity and patience throughout this process.”

“This agreement is testament to the strength and diligent work of our Boston representatives, attorney, and above all our union delegates,” Callahan said. “We believe this contract provides significant gains for our members and lays the groundwork for more stable and prosperous future for everyone.”