Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: A smile is an inexpensive way to improve your looks.

Looking for some special cards? Don’t forget the free art show at the Howes House tomorrow from noon to 4 pm, and Saturday, 9 to 2. Some of the watercolor paintings and cards are for sale.

My refrigerator is only a couple of years old. Suddenly the front handle was loose. The Crane salesman wasn’t helpful when he said, Just tighten the screw inside the door. There is no visible screw on mine. Next week I will share more about how the repairman fixes that.

As usual, our Island has lots of special events coming for this summer. Our library welcomes former ABC Sports producer Robin Rivera, author of “Le Tour de France: Up Close and Personal” on Tuesday, July 1, at 6 pm. I wish I could be there, and I must look for that book.

Just in time to prepare you for an active 2025 season: The M.V. Museum has “Hurricanes and Martha’s Vineyard: A History and Forecast” planned for Tuesday, July 1, at 5 pm. Kevin Loughlin, M.D., will offer a look at the history of hurricanes that have impacted our Island, from the Great Hurricane of 1938 to more recent storms like Bob and Edouard. Fee.

“Martha’s Vineyard Beach and Book Club” is about an Island family from 1942 to 1945. Read the author’s note by Martha Hall Kelly at the end first. She has many ties to the Island. Meet the author at the Cornell Theatre on Tuesday, July 9, at 6 pm. Martha will be in conversation with her sister, Polly Simpkins, as they explore the intricacies of their mother’s story, and the role it plays in the novel.

Another good read also touches on WWII, with a touch of romance and history that fiction readers will enjoy. The book is “The Mysterious Baker on Rue de Paris” by Evie Woods.

Locals and visitors should note that the M.V. Playhouse will offer “Chilmark” next month, with a preview on July 25. Opening night is July 26, with 21 performances through August 16. You will learn that in 19th century Chilmark, deafness was not a disability. Some people could hear, others could not. And everyone learned sign language, as a matter of course. This is the second production of a compelling drama, based on historical events, that premiered at the Playhouse in 2018.

Tisbury Family Shellfish Day is from 9 am to noon on Saturday, June 28, at the Lagoon Pond Family Area. Join local shellfishermen and learn how to quahog! This is a FREE community event — all ages welcome, sponsored by the Tisbury shellfish department. Please text Tisbury Shellfish Constable Danielle to RSVP with how many in your party at 774-563-1279, or email dewart@tisburyma.gov.

I hope you will support Thank Democracy Forward, a local group working to secure the promise of democracy for all Americans. You can help by coming to a backyard porch sale on Saturday and Sunday, June 28 and 29, from noon to 3 at 140 North William St. in our town.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Shunna Davey and Johanna Robichau today. Tomorrow, wish the best to Laura Kimball. Happy birthday to Jack O’Callaghan on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: It’s those small daily happenings that make life so spectacular.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.