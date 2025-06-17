West Tisbury Town Column

Despite the rain on Saturday, good spirits prevailed, and the town picnic proceeded without a hitch. Attendees moved inside the Grange Hall for pizza, popcorn, and hot dogs served by Skipper Manter, and lots of games and amusements for kids.

My source for the above is Tara Whiting-Wells, who attended with her husband, Peter. Tara said the picnic was well-attended, and a good time was had by all.

I was not there. Instead, I went to Five Corners to stand with other Island residents at the “No Kings” protest. It was an amazing experience. The crowd, estimated by The MV Times at approximately 1,000 people, stood shoulder to shoulder from Stop & Shop, past the Vineyard Haven Post Office, and down the road as far as my eye could see. Along State Road and Beach Road, I saw people and signs from Main Street, and well toward Tisbury Marketplace, both sides of the road. It was especially moving to see young people there alongside us aging hippies.

There were lots of signs, mostly homemade. A young woman standing next to me held a sign declaring, “I’m mad enough to be here on my birthday.” Another birthday celebrant carried a sign saying, “It’s my birthday, and I’ll cry if I want to.” Plenty of “No Kings,” “Democracy, not Autocracy,” “Support our Immigrants,” “RESIST,” “We Have a Constitution, Not a King,” and several versions that cited preserving Medicaid, free school lunches, veterans’ benefits and healthcare, Medicare, Social Security, Meals on Wheels, national parks, scientific research, education, libraries, clean water, National Weather Service, NOAA, or FEMA over budget-breaking tax cuts.

There were lots of American flags, too. I was particularly proud to be waving a flag that Mike had taken from his father’s grave one year. It’s an honor that flags are placed at every veteran’s grave in West Tisbury’s cemeteries for Memorial Day. I never realized that Mike has been saving the old ones. Nice to have that memory of Richard and his service with me. I wonder what he would have thought of current events?

So many people I wish I could talk with. Different points of view, to be sure. Someone standing next to me at the protest commented that neither side could understand the other, that we have gotten so polarized we are unable to conceive of how those with other opinions could possibly think the way they do. Surely, we all love our country. But what I see as a lack of concern for the common good, lying/disinformation, and violence, I just don’t understand.

I’ll admit to tearing up when we sang “God Bless America.” I cry at parades, too.

After this emotional and rain-soaked morning, Maureen Fischer and I took ourselves out to Farm Neck for a hot lunch and a glass of wine to warm ourselves up. We had a lot to review from the morning. We always have plenty to talk about anyway. It was certainly an occasion.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.