2025 Summer Institute at M.V. Hebrew Center

Beginning on July 10, the Summer Institute presents a series of six speakers from the frontlines of science, politics, and the arts, on Thursdays at 7:30 pm at the MV Hebrew Center.

This summer’s program also includes the Jewish Film Series, five films screened in the Hebrew Center’s Harriet B. Freedberg Learning Center on Sundays at 7:30 pm from July 13 through August 10.

Speakers include Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists, the first African American elected to state office in Maryland, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spiritual leaders, and more. The Jewish Film Series will include five documentary films covering topics ranging from ranging the global renaissance of the Yiddish language, a close-knit community of Holocaust survivors, generations of Orthodox rabbis, and the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. The series will conclude with a comedian whose passionate and hopeful one-woman show tackles the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and explores Jewish-Palestinian coexistence.

For more information on both the speaker and film series, visit mvsummerinstitute.org.