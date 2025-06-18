Drive-in movies from Circuit Arts & YMCA

Circuit Arts and the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard are announcing the sixth season of the Vineyard’s Drive-In at the YMCA. What began as a response to the challenges of 2020 has become a beloved summer tradition, bringing families together for fun evenings under the stars.

“I am thrilled to welcome the community back to the Drive-In at the YMCA for the sixth season,” said Brian Ditchfield, executive director of Circuit Arts. “This tradition has become a beloved part of summer on the Vineyard — a place where families, friends, and film fans of all ages can come together under the stars. We’re so thankful to the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard, the town of Oak Bluffs, and our whole community for embracing it.”

With more than 500 responses to an online survey, the Drive-In team created this year’s film lineup based on community input. Screenings begin Saturday, July 5, and continue every Friday and Saturday until Saturday, Sept. 6 at the YMCA, with the exception of Friday, August 22 due to the Oak Bluffs fireworks. Gates open 45 minutes before showtime.

The winning lineup is:

Saturday, July 5, 8:30 pm, “The Neverending Story”

Friday, July 11, 8:30 pm, “Best in Show”

Saturday, July 12, 8:30 pm, “When Harry Met Sally”

Friday, July 18, 8:15 pm, “The Princess Bride”

Saturday, July 19, 8:15 pm, “Jaws”

Friday, July 25, 8:15 pm, “Dirty Dancing”

Saturday, July 26, 8:15 pm, “A Minecraft Movie”

Friday, August 1, 8 pm, “Little Shop of Horrors“

Saturday, August 2, 8 pm, “Field of Dreams”

Friday, August 8, 8 pm, “Grease”

Saturday, August 9, 8 pm, “Wicked”

Friday, August 15, 7:45 pm, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

Saturday, August 16, 7:45 pm, “Do the Right Thing”

Saturday, August 23, 7:45 pm, “Jaws”

Friday, August 29, 7:30 pm, “Good Will Hunting”

Saturday, August 30, 7:30 pm, “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”

Friday, Sept. 5, 7:30 pm, “Finding Nemo”

Saturday, Sept. 6, 7:30 pm, “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

The Drive-In will have a concession booth offering popcorn, candies, and drinks. Additionally, the Drive-In is available on select nights for private rentals. More information can be found at driveinmv.com/rentals. For businesses and individuals interested in supporting the Drive-In, sponsorship opportunities are available at driveinmv.com/sponsorship. Public support enables Circuit Arts to sustain the Drive-In and keep tickets pay-what-you-can, ensuring that movies are accessible to everyone. Pay-what-you-can tickets are on sale at driveinmv.com.