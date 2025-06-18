Fishing boat Orca returns

A striking replica of the fishing boat Orca, seen in “Jaws,” will be returning to the Island as a tribute to the cinematic icon. The Orca will dock in Oak Bluffs Harbor for a viewing at Nancy’s on Friday, June 20. The event, sponsored by Michael Fulcher and Narragansett Brewery, will include “Jaws”-themed cocktails and delicious food available for purchase at Nancy’s. There will also be photo opportunities along with potential additional meet-and-greets. This event is open to the public and will last from 9 am to 3 pm. After the viewing, the boat, built by Michael Sterling, will travel around the Island, stopping in both Edgartown and Menemsha. For more information, visit returnofalegend.com.