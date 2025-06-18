Former Steamship ferries to carry freight for Martha’s Vineyard?

Operators of a service proposing to transport recyclables off of Nantucket say expanding the service to Martha’s Vineyard isn’t off the table.

Harwich-based Offshore Tug and Transportation came before the Steamship Authority board on Tuesday to make a push to establish a route for itself transporting recyclables — including tires, plastics, and electronics — from Nantucket to New Bedford.

While the board has yet to approve the request, Offshore Tug and Transportation wants to offer a year-round schedule in the mornings and afternoons two to three times a week to Nantucket, not including walk-on passengers.

For the service, the firm would use two former Steamship freight ferries that it purchased in December with its parent company, Robert B. Our — the Katama and the Gay Head, now called Tuckernuck and Tom Nevers respectively (both references to parts of Nantucket).

“The first request incorporated some consideration … for both Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket,” Terrence Kenneally, Steamship general counsel, said.

Jim Malkin, Martha’s Vineyard Steamship representative, questioned why the Vineyard was withdrawn from the plan. Abby Rose, Robert B. Our construction manager, said they decided to “get our feet under us” by focusing its service on Nantucket first.

“We are not opposed to doing both,” Rose said.

Robert Jones, Barnstable Steamship representative, noted that the proposal would alleviate some traffic congestion in his town, highlighting that the board has long been told by port community residents to send freight traffic to New Bedford.

Traffic congestion has been a longtime concern for Falmouth. Peter Jeffrey, Falmouth Steamship representative, asked when a Vineyard route could be revisited.

“If there’s a desire to accelerate a Martha’s Vineyard route, then we would be happy to start that discussion sooner rather than later,” Rose said.

“I can tell you there’s a desire from Woods Hole,” Jeffrey said. Residents of Woods Hole, the Falmouth village, have long fought against freight traffic driving down their roads and have pushed for freight to go out of New Bedford instead.

Kenneally said Nantucket had a “more defined opportunity” driven by that town’s Department of Public Works. He also highlighted that the Steamship Authority still needs to look at freight services overall on its routes.

“This is a very complicated situation,” Kenneally said. “The Steamship has been talking about freight service from New Bedford [for decades now]. We want to get it right, but we want to make sure we have all of the data.”

Some Nantucket residents voiced their opinions on the proposal, some in support. However, other meeting attendees who spoke in the Nantucket Hotel ballroom expressed concerns over how much the proposal would cost the ferry line, whether there was enough room for another vessel, and whether it was even necessary.

The board did not vote on the matter and Steamship general manager Robert Davis said comments will be accepted until the end of the month.