Celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Jaws” with a screening at Winnetu Oceanside Resort, where your viewing experience will be accompanied by the Cape Symphony playing the film’s original score. General admission is $179.50. It’s on Saturday, June 21, from 6 to 11 pm at 31 Dunes Road, Edgartown. Purchase tickets at ticketleap.events/tickets/mvychamber/jawsinconcert. Event contact: Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce, infomvy.com, 508-693-0085.