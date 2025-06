Christopher Shaw Myers, nephew of “Jaws” star Robert Shaw, will visit Edgartown Books to present his newly published biography, “Robert Shaw: An Actor’s Life on the Set of ‘Jaws’ and Beyond,” an up-close and personal account of his uncle, the actor, playwright, awardwinning novelist, and family man. It’s on Sunday, June 22, from 2 to 4 pm at 44 Main St., Edgartown. Visit edgartownbooks.com, 508-627-8463.