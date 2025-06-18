Senior movement workshop

The Yard will present a senior movement dance workshop with Naomi Goldberg Haas at the West Tisbury Library on Thursday, July 3, at 1 pm. Naomi Goldberg Haas is the founder of Dances for a Variable Population, a multigenerational dance company and educational organization committed to promoting strong and creative movement among older adults of all abilities. The core program, called Movement Speaks, is an hourlong workshop that offers movement practice for adults of all ages and abilities. Through the power of dance individuals experience improved mental and physical health, greater social connection, and creative mastery. For more information, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.