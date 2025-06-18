‘Shark Summer’ mystery novel

Celebrate Amity Week with a journey through the making of “Shark Summer,” a kid-friendly mystery story by awardwinning graphic novelist Ira Marcks. Set on the Island in the summer of 1974, the story follows an aspiring documentarian and her new friends as they set out to record the Vineyard’s secret history, while a Hollywood film crew arrives to make history of their own. Marcks will discuss the challenges of mixing local legends, cinema history, and cartoon characters. It’s on Tuesday, June 24, at 6 pm at the Katharine Cornell Theatre, 51 Spring St., Vineyard Haven. For questions, contact the Vineyard Haven Library: vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org, 508-696-4211.