Have a “Jaws”-some time in the children’s room at the Edgartown Library and become fully immersed in Amity, the film’s fictional setting. The library team will welcome you with a fun “Jaws”-themed craft, and kids can get their picture taken in the big “Jaws” chair. It’s on Friday, June 20, from 10 am to 5 pm. For questions, email programs@edgartownlibrary.org or call 508-627-4221.