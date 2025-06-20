Teachers union, schools finalize three-year contract

Public schools across the Island have reached an agreement for a new, three-year contract for teachers and other union staff, which includes higher salaries and, for the first time, paid family leave.

The All Island School Committee is waiting on a review from its lawyer before giving final approval, but they are expected to sign off next week.

The contract, which is expected to go into effect on July 1st and last until the summer of 2028, was reached through negotiations between the teacher’s union —the Martha’s Vineyard Educator’s Association — and the All-Island School Committee, who issued a joint statement after reaching the agreement.

“This contract was reached after extensive research, open dialogue, and a commitment to compromise,” the statement reads. “Both committees worked diligently to present relevant data, listen to one another’s perspectives, and ultimately find a solution that benefits both the educators and the broader community.”

According to those involved in the drafting of this contract, this year’s version was far less contentious than the prior round of negotiations in 2022. During that time, coming soon after COVID lockdowns and remote teaching, Island teachers held protests and signs in support of the union were installed along Island roads and in yards. The top concern at that time for school faculty: higher wages that match the cost of living.

The new 2025-2028 contract provided a 3.5% salary increase for each year of the contract for top step employees as a cost of living adjustment.

“These changes are designed to ensure that our teachers are fairly compensated and retain competitive salaries in the broader educational community,” the committee said in the statement.

The new contract also discards two lower wage steps for entry level employees, making salaries more competitive. “Top step” employees are the highest paid, but sit at the same wages for sometimes years at a time, with no increase available. It’s only through employee contracts like this one that salaries can rise, and since the contract lasts three years, it usually includes a step increase. The last contract in 2022, however, did not.

And public school employees expecting a child — through pregnancy, surrogacy, or adoption — will be afforded paid parental leave, a landmark decision that already had ripples into town discussions in Chilmark recently. While the town of Chilmark voted the proposal down in a tight 2-1 vote, select board members have said they’re open to providing family leave to town employees.

For Martha’s Vineyard public school staff members, however, paid parental leave will be afforded for 2-4 weeks, depending on how long they’ve been working at the school.