Honoring the legacy of a safe space

The African-American Heritage Trail on Martha’s Vineyard on Friday designated a home in Oak Bluffs steeped in history and with a long legacy as a safe gathering space for Black travellers as its 41st historical site as part of the local Juneteenth celebrations.

Dozens gathered at the Dragonfly House, a Victorian home with golden dragonfly accents, located at 115 Seaview Ave in Oak Bluffs to take in speeches on the home’s importance and for an unveiling of a new Heritage Trail plaque.

Current owner, Danroy Henry, told the Times that the house’s commemoration by the Heritage Trail emphasizes the importance of recognizing Black history on Martha’s Vineyard.

“It puts a stamp on the validity of the stories,” he said. “It also stands as a beacon to the community that it’s important to preserve things.”

The Henrys bought the property in 2017 before beginning a restoration effort in 2020. The couple had launched a nonprofit that provides extracurricular scholarships to children after the death of their son, DJ, in 2010. DJ — who was a talented athlete and student at Pace University in Pleasantville, N.Y — was shot and killed by a white police officer who has never faced charges. The DJ Henry Dream Fund was a way to honor DJ’s legacy by helping kids in Massachusetts achieve their dreams.

The Henrys named the home the Dragonfly House after being surrounded by a cluster of dragonflies while sitting on a nearby bench dedicated to DJ. Along with another Oak Bluffs property called the Damselfly House, the home is a part of the Henrys’ vacation rental business, Dragonfly MV Properties.

“[Dragonflies] are meant to be messages from people who’ve gone ahead. So we really believe that there’s a spiritual connection and a spiritual reason for us to be here,” Henry told the crowd. “We live in this home as a tribute to him, but more as a way to keep his memory alive. We don’t try to remember how he died here. We try to remember how we’re living here.”

Built in 1874, the Dragonfly House was formerly owned by First Lt. John Ritchie. Ritchie, a white abolitionist, was a record keeper for the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment, one of the first Black regiments to serve in the U.S. Civil War. In his diary, Ritchie wrote detailed accounts about the soldiers’ activities during the war.

In the 1950s, James Gladstone Eastman, an immigrant from Trinidad, and Pauline Drake Eastman purchased the house, transforming it into a bed and breakfast called Eastman’s by the Sea. The inn was the first house on the waterfront in Oak Bluffs featured in the Negro Motorist Green Book, a safety guidebook for Black travelers.

Dominique Simpson Milton, the Eastmans’ granddaughter, spoke to the crowd about her grandparents’ legacy.

“I like to call them first generation parents who are visionaries and we stand on their shoulders,” she said.

Milton also emphasized the need for preserving Black historical sites and the memories of the figures behind them.

“It is so important that we have and maintain safe spaces for each other and that we recognize our elders,” she said.

African-American Heritage Trail co-founder Elaine Weintraub honored the house’s past occupants, calling the Henry family, “worthy stewards of the legacy.”

“The house is steeped in history, reverberating with the spirit and legacy of the search for justice, the ghosts who bravely challenged laws are here with us today, rejoicing in the spirit of giving and philanthropy,” Weintraub said.

Weintraub underscored the Heritage Trail’s determination in continuing their preservation efforts despite political challenges. Weintraub said that she received from the federal government a list of flagged words in research grant applications, such as diversity, equity, inclusion, and women.

“Our work goes on with renewed vigor and determination. We can’t retreat. We must move forward,” she said. “Every plaque we install, every tour that we take, is an education and an enlightenment.”

Following the speeches, Rev. Deborah Finley-Jackson blessed the house in a group prayer before the plaque was unveiled by Barbara Eastman, Dominique’s mother who grew up in the house, and Amber Henry, the Henrys’ daughter.

Esther Franklin, the chief strategy officer at Publicis Media, a French advertising and public relations firm, is a friend of the Eastman family. She said that events like Friday’s commemoration are an effective way to educate people about Black-American history on Martha’s Vineyard.

“It’s really important to keep the stories of African-Americans and Black people in the United States front and center. We were a big part of how this country was formed and shaped,” Franklin said. “In a place as beautiful as this, sometimes we overlook that component and so these are really nice experiences to have to make sure that people are aware of contributions that have been made.”