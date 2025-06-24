Aquinnah Town Column

The Gay Head Light is now fully put together, lights shining again in the beloved three-whites-one-red series that for so long gave sailors comfort, and a community a sense of home. Last Friday about 100 people gathered at its feet to celebrate. The undertaking to move the lighthouse to safety from the edge of the eroding Cliffs was massive. Money was raised by schoolkids and Realtors and seamen and shopkeepers. Grants were written, and plans were made.

Mallory Butler, the widow of Len Butler, who led the charge, spoke about the painstaking care that went into the project, and the jubilation felt when the 400-ton lighthouse was safely in its new place. She honored those who worked on the painstakingly-done move by describing them as “neurosurgeons performing delicate, calculated, and extremely talented brain surgery on a patient who [otherwise] did not have much longer to survive.” Martha Vanderhoop ended her speech with, “Today, as we reopen this lighthouse, we don’t just restore a building — we rekindle a story. A story of caretaking, of culture, of connection to this land and sea and all it represents. May this lighthouse shine for generations to come — not only to guide ships to safety, but to remind us of those who came before, who stood watch with quiet strength. May it honor our Wampanoag legacy, and all the lives touched by its beam.” Amen.

On Friday, July 27, from 4 to 6 pm, there will be a housewarming for Healthy Aging MV’s new office space. The staff of this fine organization is worthy of support, so join in the celebration if you can. The office is upstairs from the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living ,at 29 Breakdown Lane in Vineyard Haven. Contact ctrish@hamv.org for more information. (And while you’re at it, let me know how that street got that unfortunate name. I’m sure there’s a story attached to it.)

It’s hot out there, and you may be wishing for some affordable air conditioning. On Saturday, June 28, from 10:30 to noon, there will be a meeting to explain the income-eligible utility benefits available across the Island, and to give you a chance to sign on. These benefits include incentives, credits on your utility bill, discount rates, rebates, and more. The meeting will be held at the Oak Bluffs library. If you can’t attend in person, you can sign up for a no-cost energy coaching session at vineyardpower.org/energy-coach to get started. For more information, email energy@oakbluffsma.org.

And here’s something to do while you’re sitting under that beach umbrella. Clothes to Go in Vineyard Haven is a year-round program that provides free clothing to Islanders in need. It is run 100 percent by volunteers. They would love to have handknit or -crocheted hats, mittens, and blankets for people of any age for the winter (not scarves). In addition to hats and mittens for men, women, and children, they particularly want lots of baby hats. They would also like handmade blankets of any size. If you can, bring your items to the Aquinnah library, where Beth Green will pick them up.

Happy birthday wishes to Lyle Vanderhoop on June 30, and to Diotima Vanderhoop and Meg Bodnar on July 1.

Do all you can to create peace on this Earth for all people.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Kathie Olson, aquinnahcolumn@gmail.com.