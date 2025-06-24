Chilmark Town Column

Have you seen the fireflies? Have you seen the honeybees? Have you seen the daisies in Flanders Field? Have you seen the sunsets, and sparkling morning dew and fairy hammocks?

The garden is starting to yield cucumbers, peppers, and squash. Monarchs were checking out the flowers. A quick final walk before bed for the dog turned into a dance with fireflies.

This time of year it is wise to plan on traffic, difficulty parking, and lovely surprises when calculating how long it will take to run an errand or complete a chore. My Dad used to say, “We’ll see you when we see you.”

Sometimes delays involve cleaning up. Note to self: Avoid placing your chair or table directly under phone wires, because birds will relieve themselves, and it doesn’t feel like good luck.

Chance moments with vacationing or seldom-seen-because-we’ve-been-busy friends are wonderful. Scheduling can be harder, and kindness goes a long way. A friend recently said of the Menemsha Fish Market, and Stanley and Lanette Larsen, “This place is a real-life Cheers. Every time I go in, they remember my name, ask me how I’m doing, and listen. They really care.”

The Menemsha Bike Ferry is running starting on Saturday, June 28, 9 am to 5 pm, seven days a week — as long as the wind isn’t too high.

This is a final reminder to weigh in on the Dock Repair or Replacement Survey before June 30. You can find it under News on the town website, or follow this link: bit.ly/SM_ChilmarkDockSurvey.

Heather Goff and Bill O’Callaghan’s Folk Art Trail is open every day, from 9 am to dusk. Their studio is open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays from 11 am to 5:00 pm, and Sundays 2 until 5 pm. The shop is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Ruel Gallery has an opening Thursday evening, June 26, from 5 to 7 pm.

Iggy’s is open in Menemsha, Thursday through Sunday, from 7 am to 1 pm. Starting July 1, it will be open the same hours every day. They said they are getting the juice going, and will have the green drink sometime soon.

The Chilmark Community Church lobster roll crew is back. Stop by the terrace on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. Lobster roll with a bag of chips is $25; seltzer water, $1.50; chocolate chip cookie, $3; and chocolate chip brownie, $3.50.

The Flea Market is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm.

The Chilmark library hosts an opening for “New Complexities”: work by Carol Brown Goldberg, Saturday, June 28, 2 to 4 pm. Carol, primarily a painter creating heavily detailed work as large as 10 feet by 10 feet, is also known for sculpture, film, and drawing.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.