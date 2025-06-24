Court Report: May 27 – June 12, 2025

May 27

James Dillon II, 29, Oak Bluffs; bomb/highjack threat, disorderly conduct, arraigned and held, continued to pretrial hearing.

May 29

Lucas Waldman, 20, Vineyard Haven; assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, arraigned and held, continued to pretrial hearing.

June 2

Fabricio R. Desouza, 28, Oak Bluffs; operating motor vehicle with license suspended, arraigned and held, continued to pretrial hearing.

Gustavo S. Deoliveira, 25, Vineyard Haven; failed to stop for police, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation, marked lanes violation, arraigned and held, bail $100 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Mia Markovic, 23, Oak Bluffs; assault and battery on family, arraigned and held, conditions to stay away from and not contact alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.

Adam S. Yussuf, 37, Oak Bluffs; negligent operation of motor vehicle, operating under influence of liquor, marked lanes violation, failed to stop/yield, arraigned and held, bail set at $500 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

June 3

Jason Kurth, 22, Edgartown; violation of abuse prevention order, arraigned and held, continued to pretrial hearing.

June 4

William Hermann, 23, Edgartown; trespass, two counts of breaking and entering daytime for felony, vandalizing property, assault and battery with dangerous weapon, further conditions to stay away from victim’s address and to remain employed, arraigned and held, continued to pretrial hearing.

Gabriel Grasing, 49, Vineyard Haven; assault and battery on family/household member, further conditions to stay away from alleged victim, arraigned and held, continued to pretrial hearing.

June 6

Amy J. Davenport, 48, Edgartown; assault and battery on child with injury, reckless endangerment of child, threat to commit crime, arraigned and held, bail set at $500 with potential for bail revocation, condition to be alcohol-free, arraigned and held, continued to pretrial hearing.

Sean T. Mcquire, 28, West Tisbury; operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding in violation of special regulation, arraigned and held, bail set at $100 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

June 12

Anna G. Lindstrom, 56, West Tisbury; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving scene of property damage, arraigned and held, continued to pretrial hearing.

Diana M. Lozano, 41, Aquinnah; larceny by check over $1,200, larceny over $1,200 by false pretense, condition to stay away from and not contact victim, arraigned and held, continued to pretrial hearing.