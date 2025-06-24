Cribbage Club results

Seventeen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play our favorite game. The results are as follows:

First, Bo Picard with a beautiful 11/5 +64 card

Second, Roy Scheffer with a 10/4 +102 card

Third, Suzanne Cioffi with a 10/4 +36 card

Fourth, George Giosmas with a 8/4 +48 card

There were a total of four skunks (a game won by more than 30 points), and two 24-point hands, by Ed Montesion and Bo Picard. There was one flush in the crib, by Tricia Bergeron.

We play every Wednesday at the MVRSs Culinary Dining Room, entrance across from the tennis courts. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and start playing at 6 pm SHARP.