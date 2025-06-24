Edgartown Council on Aging: July 2025

Edgartown Council on Aging, The Anchors

The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.

508-627-4368

edgartowncoa.com

The Edgartown Council on Aging will be closed on Friday, July 4, for Independence Day.

Weekly Events

Monday

12:30 pm: Bridge

2 pm: Walking Group — Meets at Atlantic and Herring Creek in Katama

Tuesday

9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega

10 am: Knitting

12 pm: Tuesday lunch

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

Wednesday

12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

10:30 am: Walking Group — Meets at the Anchors

Friday

12 pm: Friday Cafe

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

July Calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.

Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 pm. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.

New program for residents of Chappaquiddick

The Edgartown Council on Aging and Healthy Aging M.V. have partnered to launch the Chappy Connect pilot program. This new, door-to door transportation program is available to Chappy residents ages 60-plus. Rides will be provided to medical appointments, the grocery store, the pharmacy, or other errand destinations. All services are provided free of charge due to generous funding from the Chappy Point to Point Race. Please call Lyndsay at 508-627-4368 to sign up for a ride.

July 1: 1:30 pm, Naomi Goldberg Hass, artistic director of Dances for a Variable Population in NYC, is back for a summer residency at the Yard. The Edgartown Library will host Naomi for Movement Speaks, a fun and welcoming dance workshop which includes seated and standing activities appropriate for all ages and abilities. To register, visit the calendar at edgartownlibrary.org or call 508-627-4221.

July 8: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop with Sgt. Will Bishop of the Edgartown Police Department.

July 9: Hearing checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing. Call for an appointment. Shawn is here every second Wednesday of the month.

July 10: 1 pm, Learn more about Personal Emergency Response (PERS) and Medical Alert Devices from the nation’s largest PERS provider, Phillips Lifeline. All are welcome to attend this free information session.

July 11: Drop-in Tech Help with Rizwan Malik.

July 17: 1 pm, Nancy Lotz presents Julia and Paul Child, “The French Chef.”

July 22: 12 pm, Lunch & Learn. Jim Monti, owner and operator of Oasis Senior Advisors, will be presenting an informative program titled “Planning for the Future and Beyond.” His session will provide an overview of various care options available as you age, including in-home care, independent living, assisted living, memory care, and nursing homes.

July 23: 10:30 am, Annual Meeting, Friends of the Edgartown Council on Aging.

July 24: 1 pm, Nancy Lotz presents “Robert Hanssen.” He was an American FBI agent turned Soviet spy who is considered the most damaging spy in the bureau’s history. In exchange for his deception, the Russians paid him handsomely in cash and diamonds. He was caught in the act of a “dead drop” and arrested near his home in Virginia, and sentenced to life in prison. He died in prison in 2023.

July 25: 12 pm, Birthday Cafe to celebrate July birthdays.

July 27: 8:30 am, ECOA board meeting.

July 29: 12 pm, Jonathan Auerbach, singer, songwriter, and guitarist, performs during lunch.

July 31: 1 pm, The Anchors annual ice cream social with the Vineyard Sound.