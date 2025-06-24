Edgartown Town Column

So much leading up to the “Jaws” 50th anniversary, and in the blink of an eye, it’s mostly over. But fear not, because Amity Week runs until the 29th, and to celebrate, the Edgartown Board of Trade will be hosting events through the 29th. Enjoy moments like stopping by Rosewater Wine & Spirits from 3 to 4 pm on June 26 to taste Narragansett’s Jaws Lager and “Crush It like Quint!” or on the afternoon of June 27, walk around Edgartown for the “Original ‘Jaws’ Amity Tour,” a one-hour walking tour with “Jaws” expert tour guide Michael Currid. More details on edgartowntours.com. That same day, between 2 and 4 pm, head over to Edgartown Books for an in-person author book signing of “The Book of Quint,” and enjoy a meet and greet with author Ryan Dacko. This is a “Jaws” universe expansion novel, providing details and backstory to enhance the performances in the original movie. Should be a very interesting read; this is on my list to read this summer for sure!

Looking for something to do on Saturday, June 28? Join Island Spirit Kayak for the Amity Sand Castle Competition, a free community event as a part of the “Jaws” 50th anniversary celebration. Compete in this exciting sand castle competition at the Jaws Bridge (9 to 11 am), while learning about the local pond ecosystem and environment. There will be three categories: group, individual, and junior. Individuals and teams will have 1½ hours to build their sand castle, and then it will be judged by three judges! Prizes will be given to the winners; more details on islandspiritkayak.com. And on Sunday, June 29, round it out and join the Al Fresco Tails team for a “Jaws”-themed dog costume stroll. They’ll meet at the Harbor View Hotel and walk together to Eel Pond, where the sunset sets the scene for wagging tails, big laughs, and blockbuster-level photo ops. Whether your pup is dressed as Bruce the shark, a fearless lifeguard, Chief Brody, or the unforgettable Captain Quint, this stroll promises plenty of charm, cinematic flair, and canine charisma. Costumes encouraged.

I think that’s it for all things “Jaws “ — this past weekend, between “Jaws,” Juneteenth, and wedding season, I personally attended 17 events to cover and showcase on social media. I’m not one to complain about this dream job I have, but counting those 17 events in the span of four days was eye-opening, and I need a little detox from “Jaws.” So, with that, here are a few other events happening in town you should be aware of that are not shark-related. “Vineyard Vignettes,” by my dear friend and awardwinning photographer Larry Glick, is a look at 50 years of capturing the Island’s essence and beauty by Glick, and is on display through July 20 at the Carnegie. Make sure to also check out Glick’s exhibition with David Joseph at the Old Sculpin Gallery, as they showcase their latest work. Also, make sure to wish Larry a belated birthday (June 25)!

Need some music in your life? On June 26 from 6 to 8 pm, stop by the Eisenhauer Gallery on North Water Street, and enjoy “Music in the Square,” where BlueSwitch Blues Band will be playing — always a fun community event!

Birthday shout-outs include a belated happy birthday to Jay Sigler, who celebrated his 92nd birthday on June 21 — he’s the guy wearing the yellow hat around town, and he and his wife Janet have lived in town for 40 years! Upcoming birthdays in town and around include Antoniya Sabeva (Lighthouse Taxi), J.R. Mell (Big Brother Big Sister Cape Cod, who does incredible work for our Island kids), Kelley DeBettencourt (another great Island photographer), Sam Decker (local sommelier extraordinaire), Mike McCourt (Murdick’s Fudge), Jenny DeVivo (chef at the FARM Institute), and Cay Piasecka (Al Fresco Tail co-owner). I hope everyone has a fantastic birthday. I’ve got a half-birthday coming up myself on July 22, and am thinking of celebrating it; what do you think? Do any of you celebrate your half-birthday? Let me know by sending me an email at marnely@gmail.com with half-birthday ideas, and any other town news you’d like me to share!

