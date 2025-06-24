Up-Island Council on Aging: July 2025

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House

1042 State Rd., West Tisbury

508-693-2896

friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org

There’s always something happening at the Howes House! We are open Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 4 pm.

Mondays

1 pm, Parkinson’s Support Group, July 14 and 28. A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.

7 pm, Knitters Group. Contact Suzan at suzabell6@hotmail.com.

Tuesdays

10–11 am, Keeping Your Balance. For women, by women. Share interests, explore new topics, ask questions, etc.

1–4 pm, Duplicate Bridge. Bring a partner.

July 22, 1:30 to 3 pm, Audiology Clinic by appointment. Call 508-693-2896.

Wednesdays

10 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly.

10–11 am, “Aging Greatfully” Coffee Chat with Dr. Michael Jacobs, July 9 and 23.

July 9, Estate and Medical Planning with Conni Baker. Call 508-477-4502 to schedule an appointment.

July 16, 1:30 pm, ProCRAFTinators! A different craft every month.

July 30, 12 pm, Lunch at the Aquinnah Town Hall.

Thursdays

Island Grown Initiative weekly delivery of frozen meals and soups (limit four per person).

11 am, Call the TechPro – Smartphones and other technology help at the Howes House.

12:30 pm, Weekly Luncheon at the Howes House. Please register by Monday at 12 pm for the weekly meal. Suggested voluntary donation is $4.

July 3, 12:15 to 1:15 pm, Wellness Clinic.

Fridays

10:30 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly.

10:30–11:30 am, Outreach Office Hours at the Chilmark Public Library.

1–3 pm, Watercolor Painting

Saturdays

9 am to 3 pm, Vineyard Haven and Edgartown Shopping Shuttle. Call for information: 508-693-2896.

Sundays

Vineyard Sinfonietta Orchestra is on hiatus until autumn.

Special Events

Mindfulness and Mediation with Dr. Ruth Folchman, Wednesdays, July 9, 1 to 2:15 pm.

Balletics is back! With Karen Cullinan, Thursdays, 9 to 10 am, starting July 10.

Howes House annual Cookout, Friday, August 8, at 12 pm.

Howes House annual Lobster Picnic, Monday Sept. 8, at 12 pm in Menemsha.

Services

The Up-Island Council on Aging offers outreach; fuel assistance; SNAP; government monthly food distribution; notary services; Lifeline and Be Safer at Home; durable medical equipment; Reassurance phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and much more!

Monthly calendar and newsletter are available online at westtisbury-ma.gov/islandcouncil-aging. For the newest updates, call 508-693-2896.