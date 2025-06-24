Noteworthy 55+: July 2025

Community Programs

Emergency Food Program

As a member of the Greater Boston Food Bank, M.V. Center for Living coordinates the delivery of food to local Councils on Aging and Serving Hands Pantry at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven, for distribution to Islanders in need. For information, contact your local Council on Aging, or M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440.

Shopping Shuttle

The Shopping Shuttle brings older adults residing in Oak Bluffs and Tisbury shopping to run errands, Wednesdays to Fridays. Call M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440 for more information. The shuttle follows all weather-related school closures. In case of delay, please call 508-939-9440 to confirm your ride. The Shopping Shuttle will not run on July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

Feasibility study meeting

Please join the Edgartown Council on Aging (ECOA) on Tuesday, July 1, at 3 pm at the Edgartown Public Library as we welcome consultants from Barman, Hendrie + Archetype back to Martha’s Vineyard. They will be sharing the results of the June ECOA survey and the work-in-progress of the potential ECOA plans they’re drawing up, based on Edgartown residents’ feedback.

The ECOA is at a critical point in its history, and we want your input to help us chart our course. Whether you’re 24 or 94, we’d welcome your feedback! Please join us and be part of the solution.

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85930027038?pwd=RfJvEygWJtmmfRet8bTq777k9lUTSB.1