Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: July 2025

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

21 Wamsutta Ave.

508-693-4509, ext. 3

oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging

We are closed on Friday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Happy holiday to you and your family.

Beverages and snacks all day

9 am to 3 pm daily. Refreshments are served during all of our programs. Bring a friend!

Mondays

9 am, Exercise with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller, in person or on Zoom.

12 – 1 pm, Blood Pressure Clinic with Nurse Faith Laskaris, July 7 and 21.

1 – 2 pm, Chair Volleyball. Come have fun and meet new friends. Dress comfortably.

Tuesdays

10 am biweekly, Peticare with Darci, July 1 and 15. Nail clipping for dogs, cats, rabbits, birds. Dogs on leash, other animals arrive in their carriers. No charge for our seniors! Call Rose to schedule an appointment at 508-693-4509, ext. 3. If time is available on dates of service, walk-ins are welcome.

12 pm biweekly, Oak Bluffs Police Department Luncheons, July 8 and 22. Call to make a reservation.

1 – 2:30 pm, Cornhole

1 – 3 pm, Board Games

1 – 3 pm, Crochet and Knit

Wednesdays

10:30 am, Coffee with a Cop, July 9. Come join Chief Searle for informative and interesting conversation!

1 – 3 pm, Bingo! July 9, 16, 23, and 30.

12 pm, Themed Luncheon: Pizza Party, Wednesday, July 2. Call or email to make your reservation. No reservation, no pizza!

Thursdays

9 am, Exercise with Bill White, in person or on Zoom.

12 pm, Themed Luncheon: Pizza Party, Thursday, July 24. Call or email to make your reservation. No reservation, no pizza!

1 – 3 pm, Board Games

1 – 3 pm, Crochet and Knit

Fridays

9 am, Tai Chi with Floyd Lifton, in person or on Zoom.

10:30 am, Chair Yoga

12 – 3 pm, Game Day. Mah Jongg and other board games.

12:30 – 2:30 pm, Coloring Get-Together. Come to chat, color, and meet new friends!

Monthly Programs

July 9, Coffee, Tea, and Conversations with a Cop. Meet Chief Searle and his great team! Refreshments served. 10:30 am.

July 8, Wellness Clinic, 12:30-1:30 pm.

July 17: Monthly Board of Directors Meeting, 10:30 am, in person and on Zoom.

July 28: Social Security Video Display Program. Call for an appointment. 9:30 am.

Outreach with Susan von Steiger, 508-693-4509, ext. 4