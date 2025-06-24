Rate hike proposed for Chappy Ferry

The operator of the Chappy Ferry is proposing to increase fares by 12 percent, but so far there’s been resistance to the idea.

Peter Wells, owner of the ferry service, proposed raising the hikes for all fares except the $5 round trip for walk-on passengers and the early morning trip fees ($60 at 5 am and $25 at 6 am). Local officials will have to approve the increase.

In a May 30 letter to the Edgartown select board, Wells wrote that while vehicle traffic has increased by less than 1 percent over the past year, ridership from walk-on passengers and cyclists have decreased by 5 percent and 6 percent in the same time frame. Additionally, Wells wrote that an increased use of the service’s second ferry has increased costs.

“Revenue has been below that of the previous year, yet the second ferry has been in service more often in the off-season than in previous years with a consequent increase in salary expenses and fuel consumption,” Wells wrote.

Wells also highlighted that environmental resiliency projects, like the town’s efforts to adapt the Chappy Ferry infrastructure to rising seas, are unlikely to receive financial support under President Donald Trump, whose administration has fought against climate change initiatives. Wells wrote that, in the meantime, existing structures will need to be maintained instead of replaced, which he anticipates will cost around $60,000 annually.

“All of my expenses have increased in terms of payroll, utilities, maintenance, and supply,” Wells said during an Edgartown select board meeting on June 16.

At the meeting, Edgartown officials said the matters should be sent to the Chappy Ferry steering committee.

Wells said he had already submitted the request to the steering committee on May 30. He underscored that “time is of the essence.”

Edgartown town administrator James Hagerty said the matter “at minimum” should have a public hearing and should be sent to the steering committee, which will determine how much the board looks into the finances and other details of the ferry operation. The steering committee will be discussing the proposed rate hikes during its meeting on June 25.

The last time a rate increase was approved for the Chappy ferry was in 2022.

Rick Biros, a member of the steering committee, told the Times that Wells “broke protocol” by going to the select board first since his group was chartered to review the ferry’s rate increases and make recommendations to the board. Biros also pushed back on the numbers provided by Wells.

“The second ferry might be running more, but that doesn’t mean demand is higher — it may just be driving up costs,” Biros wrote in an email. “Contractors may be using the ferry more, but we weren’t shown any traffic types (residents, visitors, contractors), so it’s unclear who’s really driving volume — or revenue.”

Biros also highlighted that crude oil costs have decreased since 2022 and are still lower “even with the turmoil in the Middle East.” According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the first-purchase price of crude oil at its 2022 height was $113.77 per barrel in June whereas crude oil costs were $67.07 per barrel as of March of this year.

Additionally, Biros said the steering committee decided not to address the “resident rate qualifications and enforcement” during the rate increase in 2022. This will also be discussed during the upcoming meeting.

“It paused the ability to add any new residents, providing the ferry more profit,” Biros said.

Wells was not immediately available for further comment.