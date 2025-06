Real Estate Transactions: June 16 – 20, 2025

Chilmark

June 18, Highmark Green LLC sold 0 Quansoo Beach Lot 24 to Margaret L. Wheeler for $430,000.

Edgartown

June 17, Michael B. Iacobucci and Elizabeth A. Iacobucci sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 204 Week 40 to Mirella Grangenois and Steven Holmes for $5,000.

Oak Bluffs

June 17, Paul Bettencourt sold 17 Front St. to Nicholas J. Viaggio and Ane B. Moeller for $1,100,000.

June 20, Jason M. Balboni sold 9 Goode St. to Anna Koppel, Joseph Diodati, and Naomi Yoelin for $1,699,000.

Tisbury

June 17, Glenn S. Pinkham and Kayla Pachico-Pinkham sold 15 Park Ave. to Zander Amaral for $227,500.

June 18, Sheila Crist, formerly known as Sheila Crist-Kruzner, trustee of Sheila Crist-Kruzner Trust, sold 54 Lake St. to Josef Wagner for $1,525,000.

West Tisbury

June 16, Albert K. Lau sold 108 Charles Neck Way to Kenneth Michael West II for for $1,219,000.

June 17, Samuel P. Chiancola, trustee of Enks Realty Trust, sold 168 Charles Neck Way to Paul A. Bettencourt for $821,000.