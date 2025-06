Anne E. Metell, 96, of Waitsfield, Vt., died on Friday, June 20, 2025, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

She was predeceased by her husband, Henry Metell, and is survived by her son, Michael Metell and wife Diane, and her daughter, Diane Thompson and husband John.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 25, at 11 am in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineyard Avenue in Oak Bluffs. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.