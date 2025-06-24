Tisbury Council on Aging: July 2025

Tisbury Senior Center
34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven
508-696-4205
tisburyma.gov/council-aging
Tisbury Council on Aging will be closed on Friday, July 4, for Independence Day.
Weekly Activities
Mondays
- 9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing with Catie
- 11 am – 12 pm, Chair Yoga with Kat
- 1 – 3:30 pm, Mah Jong
- Call on Monday to make a lunch reservation for Thursday! 508-744-8618.
Tuesdays
- 8 – 9:30 am, Church Street Tennis
- 8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness
- 10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie
- 11 am – 1 pm, Digital Compass: Technology Support
- 11:05 am – 12 pm, Chair Volleyball
Wednesdays
- 9 am, Play Readers with Discussion
- 10 am, Town Walkers (meet at the Riverhead Frisbee Park on Barnes Road)
- 1 pm, Ukulele Players
- 1 pm, Pick-up Ping Pong (lower level)
Thursdays
- 8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness
- 10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie
- 11:05 am – 12 pm, Cornhole
- Lunch at Noon. Reservations must be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 580-744-8618. There is a $4 suggested donation.
Fridays
- 9 – 9:50 am, Yoga with Kat
- 10 – 11 am, Chair Yoga with Kat
- 11:15 am – 12:15 pm, Chair Volleyball
Announcements
- Free Legal Advice with Atty. Bergeron, Thursday July 10, 1–3 pm. Please call 508-696-4205 for an appointment.
- “ABCs and D of Medicare,” with Paul Connor. Zoom meeting at home. Email amcdonough@tisburyma.gov for the link or join us in person for the stream.
- Jack Ryan’s infamous cityscapes are hanging in the Gallery.
- Food Rescue every Monday to Friday, 9:45 am.
Please visit our website! www.tisburycoa.com.
Please visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/TisburyCOA!
Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply and ample storage. Check with us before you buy!
Please call 508-696-4205 for information on legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more.