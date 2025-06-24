Tisbury Council on Aging: July 2025

Tisbury Senior Center

34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven

508-696-4205

tisburyma.gov/council-aging

Tisbury Council on Aging will be closed on Friday, July 4, for Independence Day.

Weekly Activities

Mondays

9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing with Catie

11 am – 12 pm, Chair Yoga with Kat

1 – 3:30 pm, Mah Jong

Call on Monday to make a lunch reservation for Thursday! 508-744-8618.

Tuesdays

8 – 9:30 am, Church Street Tennis

8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness

10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie

11 am – 1 pm, Digital Compass: Technology Support

11:05 am – 12 pm, Chair Volleyball

Wednesdays

9 am, Play Readers with Discussion

10 am, Town Walkers (meet at the Riverhead Frisbee Park on Barnes Road)

1 pm, Ukulele Players

1 pm, Pick-up Ping Pong (lower level)

Thursdays

8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness

10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie

11:05 am – 12 pm, Cornhole

Lunch at Noon. Reservations must be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 580-744-8618. There is a $4 suggested donation.

Fridays

9 – 9:50 am, Yoga with Kat

10 – 11 am, Chair Yoga with Kat

11:15 am – 12:15 pm, Chair Volleyball

Announcements

Free Legal Advice with Atty. Bergeron, Thursday July 10, 1–3 pm. Please call 508-696-4205 for an appointment.

“ABCs and D of Medicare,” with Paul Connor. Zoom meeting at home. Email amcdonough@tisburyma.gov for the link or join us in person for the stream.

Jack Ryan’s infamous cityscapes are hanging in the Gallery.

Food Rescue every Monday to Friday, 9:45 am.

Please visit our website! www.tisburycoa.com.

Please visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/TisburyCOA!

Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply and ample storage. Check with us before you buy!

Please call 508-696-4205 for information on legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more.