Veterans’ Corner: July 2025

Surviving veteran’s spouse and family

During certain times of the year, we take time to honor and celebrate our veterans with longstanding traditions of remembrance and gratitude for their service. During my conversations with veterans, the topic that is most important to them is caring for their spouse and family.

Surviving veteran spouses and family members are entitled to ongoing benefits after the veteran has passed. If a veteran was rated by the Veterans Administration (VA) as 100 percent disabled, death was due to a service-related injury or condition, and/or other factors, a surviving spouse and family members may be entitled to benefits, such as compensation, healthcare, housing assistance, property tax reductions, and more.

These benefits are called Dependency & Indemnity Compensation (DIC). Certain criteria must be met to be eligible, which can be determined by reviewing the veteran’s military records, and marriage and other related documents.

A surviving spouse or family member can go online to www.va.gov/family-and-caregiver-benefits to obtain some criteria that must be met and see possible benefits. As the Island’s new veterans services officer (VSO), I want to ensure veterans and their families are aware of benefits, and can receive what they are entitled to and deserve.

If you are a surviving veteran’s spouse or family member, or know of one, please have them review the information online, and if they believe there is a possibility of benefits they could obtain, please contact me at my email, vso@dukescounty.org, or at my office telephone, 508-693-6887.

Dukes County Veterans Service Department

Veterans Agent: George Pimentel

Phone: 508-693-6887

Email: vso@dukescounty.org

Mailing Address: PO Box 190, Edgartown, MA 02539

Website: dukescounty.org/veterans-services-officer