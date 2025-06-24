West Tisbury Town Column

The first haying has begun. Golden-green runnels of cut hay lie in lines through the fields, drying in the hot sun, waiting to be gathered into bales or rolls. I love the smell of newly cut hayfields, one of my two favorites. The other is the salty sea smell that surrounds our Island. I guess I live in just the right place.

I had already forgotten that the early part of the past week was one after another gray day, heavy, moist air, but no real rain. Just the threat of it hanging over our heads. Then it was over, and we have been treated to perfect early summer days ever since.

A reminder that beach stickers are needed to park in the Lambert’s Cove lot and along the road. The shed at the West Tisbury School is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 am to noon, and 4 to 7 pm. Dogs are only allowed on the beach before 10 am. Please remember to pick up after your dog, and carry the poop bags out with you; don’t leave them in the bushes or the sand.

The Island seems awash in “Jaws” mania. Programs, memorabilia, and memories are everywhere, and everyone seems to be reliving the excitement and/or the irritation of living through the production 50 years ago.

I brought Matt Taylor’s “Jaws” book to my current events discussion at the Center for Living last week. Everyone had a great time recognizing family and friends who were in photographs or quotes, and everyone had stories to tell. My thanks to Matthew for giving us a trip down Memory Lane.

Healthy Aging M.V. is hosting an office-warming this Friday afternoon, June 27, from 4 to 6 pm. Its new office is at 29 Breakdown Lane, Vineyard Haven, with an entrance at the back of the building that also houses the Center for Living. State Rep. Thomas Moakley will be among the guests. All are invited for a tour and some socializing.

There will be a Community Climate discussion Saturday morning at 10:30 am at the Oak Bluffs library. Thamiris Marta, representing Vineyard Power, will discuss cost-saving programs for income-eligible Island residents, and will help them enroll in the program that can help reduce their energy costs by up to 80 or 90 percent. Attendees are asked to bring their latest electric bill. They can sign up for an energy assessment, or request a review of their current energy supplier. The program will be in-person and on Zoom. The Zoom link is on the library website: oakbluffslibrary.org.

The Vineyard Sinfonietta invites music lovers to their concert this Sunday at 2 pm. It will be held at Howes House.

Colin Ruel and Nettie Kent will open the Ruel Gallery in Menemsha for their sixth season with a reception Thursday, June 26, 5 to 7 pm. The gallery will be open daily from 10 am to 5 pm.

The Chilmark library is throwing a retirement party for Ebba Hierta, who has been its director for the past 19 years. All are invited to say “thanks” next Tuesday, July 1, 5 to 6:30 pm.

Our porch railings are swathed in pink roses, ‘New Dawn,’ planted years ago. The sight and fragrance are lovely, a blooming gift every June. Sitting there with coffee and a book couldn’t be a better start to my day.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.