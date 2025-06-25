Amity Sand Castle Competition

Island Spirit Kayak is hosting a sand castle competition. There will be three categories: group, individual, and junior. Participants within each category will have 90 minutes to build their sand castle, and then three judges from Island Spirits will pick the winners and hand out prizes.

The event will take place on the Sengekontacket side of the American Legion Memorial Bridge. This bridge is also known as the “Jaws Bridge,” famous for its appearance in the movie when the shark swims below the bridge, leaving the ocean and entering the connecting pond.

Join this free community event as part of the Jaws 50th anniversary celebration on Saturday, June 28, from 9-11 am. For more information, visit islandspiritkayak.com/sand-castle-competition.