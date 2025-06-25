‘Contemporary Ceramic’ show opens at Featherstone

Featherstone Center for the Arts presents “Currents in Contemporary Ceramic Art,” an exhibition curated by Jen Gandee, a ceramicist and owner of the Gandee Gallery in Fabius, N.Y. The exhibition showcases diverse ceramic art from across New England (including the Island) and the U.S., and highlights various approaches, including utilitarian, sculptural, figurative, and abstract.

“Featherstone is thrilled to feature premier ceramic artists from around the country,” chief executive officer of Featherstone Center for the Arts Ann Smith says. “We look forward to the creative exchange, and learning more about new techniques in the ceramic world and beyond. Seasonal Island resident, art professor, and potter Jen Gandee from Gandee Gallery is the perfect guest curator to introduce these sculptors to our community.”

The roster of artists includes Jen Allen (W.Va.), Peter Beasecker (N.Y.), Andrea Denniston (Va.), Ruth Easterbrook (Pa.), Jee Eun Lee (Ky.), Shanna Fliegel (Mass.), Jen Gandee (N.Y.), Chris Gustin (Mass.), Lynne Hobaica (N.C.), Noelle Hoover (Ind.), Liz Lurie (N.Y.), David MacDonald (N.Y.), Andrea Marquis (Pa.), Matt Mitros (Calif.), Ted Neal (Ind.), Stephen Procter (Vt.), Jeremy Randall (N.Y.), George Rodriguez (Pa.), Shoji Satake (R.I.), Isaac Scott (Pa.), Taylor Sijan (N.Y.), Sorrel Stone (Ohio), Errol Willett (N.Y.), Renqian Yang (N.Y.), and Island artist Jennifer McCurdy (Vineyard Haven).

Gandee is an adjunct professor of art at Syracuse University and at Cayuga Community College in Auburn, N.Y. Errol Willett, Gandee’s husband, is one of the exhibiting artists, and is a professor of art at Syracuse University. The couple have been coming to Martha’s Vineyard since the 1990s, and have shown their work at local venues and galleries.

“‘Currents in Contemporary Ceramic Art’ is the culmination of months of planning,” Gandee says. “This is my first time curating a show of this scale and scope. The Vineyard presents its own logistical challenges, but all of the hard work is worth it.”

She adds, “The Francine Kelly Gallery at Featherstone is such a large, beautiful space, and it’s a real treat for me to be able to share my passion for ceramic art with the Vineyard community.”

Exhibition dates: June 29 through July 20. Opening reception: Sunday, June 29, 4 to 6 pm. For more information, visit featherstoneart.org.