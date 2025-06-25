Conversation with Martha Hall Kelly on her new novel

The Vineyard Haven library will welcome New York Times bestselling author Martha Hall Kelly for an intimate conversation about her new novel, “The Martha’s Vineyard Beach and Book Club,” inspired by her mother’s family, the Smiths, who settled on Martha’s Vineyard in 1891. Kelly, along with her sister, Polly Simpkins, will explore the intricacies of their mother’s story and the role they play in the novel.

In “The Martha’s Vineyard Beach and Book Club,” a spectacular novel inspired by true events, two sisters living on Martha’s Vineyard during World War II find hope in the power of storytelling when they start a wartime book club for women.

Martha Hall Kelly is the author of “ Lilac Girls,” ”Lost Roses,” ”Sunflower Sisters,” and “The Golden Doves.” Born and raised in Massachusetts, she received journalism degrees from both Syracuse and Northwestern universities, and worked as a copywriter for many years before becoming a novelist. With more than 2 million copies of her books sold, and translated in 50, Martha lives in Litchfield, Conn., and Hobe Sound, Fla.

Polly Simpkins is an interspiritual minister, ceremonialist, and founder of Petal Sky, which provides spiritual care for all stages of life, including death. She is a fourth-generation Islander, a story-gatherer, and a DJ at WMVY Radio. Simpkins lives in Vineyard Haven.

This event will be held at 6 pm on Wednesday, July 9, at the Katharine Cornell Theatre, with books available for onsite purchase through Bunch of Grapes Bookstore. For more information, please contact the library at vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org, or call 508-696-4211.