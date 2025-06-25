Fourth of July events

This Fourth of July, head to Edgartown for a parade followed by a fireworks show over Edgartown Harbor. The parade will begin at 5 pm, and include floats, a marching band, classic cars, and plenty of beads and candy. The fireworks will follow shortly after the parade, beginning at dusk. For info on parade participation or other information, visit visitedgartown.org/events.

While you are in Edgartown waiting for the fireworks to begin, you can walk down Main Street and visit local shops and restaurants, as well as go to the Old Whaling Church for a live performance from the Vineyard Haven Band, which will begin at 7:30 pm. For more information, visit mvtimes.com/things-to-do.

This summer, the Fourth of July also falls on First Friday, a free community event in Vineyard Haven that takes place every month. Join the Island community for art, live music, shopping from the booths of local artists and artisans, carriage rides, food, a silent disco, and more as Vineyard Haven opens its doors to celebrate. The event lasts from 10 am to 11 pm. For more information, visit mvtimes.com/things-to-do/first-friday-vineyard-haven.

You can also head up to Aquinnah for its 24th annual Fourth of July Parade. All are welcome to decorate their car and line up at 10 am on Moshup Trail at Old South Road. Floats will drive around the circle, and a prize will be awarded for the best float. For more information, visit aquinnah-ma.gov/calendar/month/2025-07.

Start the day with the Murdick’s Fudge Run the Chop Challenge. This four-mile road race begins at 9 am at St. Augustine’s Church before looping around West Chop. The race has raised more than $130,000 for island-based youth programs, including the Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club, the MV Youth Running Club (the Hurricanes), and the Rotary Club of Martha’s Vineyard. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/RSU_RunTheChop.

And don’t forget to catch the 15th annual “Ringing of Freedom Bells” in Vineyard Haven, where people line up on Main Street and ring hand bells, cowbells, sleigh bells, or any bell of their choice to celebrate, at 2 pm. The bells can be heard from Main Street, and the ringing will last approximately 2 minutes.