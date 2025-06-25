Half Gallery presents artwork by Tommy May

On Sunday, July 6, from 3 to 7 pm, Half Gallery, based in New York City, will present a new series of paintings by artist Tommy May that depict Martha’s Vineyard landscapes. The exhibit will be on display at Tashmoo Spring Building in Vineyard Haven. May’s parents currently live in Vineyard Haven, and May grew up working, shooting photos, and painting on the Island in the summers and during school breaks. He worked at North Water Gallery with Robin Nagle in Edgartown for many years, and he ran the Workshop Gallery with Dan Vanlandingham and Terry Crimmen one summer in Vineyard Haven. “I used to show my paintings at Field Gallery in West Tisbury from 2017-2020 as well. I’m so very excited to be showing my paintings on the island again, although much different now,” May says. May spends a lot of time shooting photos of the Island on medium-format film, which influences a significant amount of his landscape paintings.

Tashmoo Spring Building, 400 West Spring Street. Half Gallery, 235 East 4th Street, New York, NY.