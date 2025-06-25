Island Autism Volunteer Day and Potluck

Island Autism invites the public to join in celebrating and thanking the West Chop Foundation for its generous support, which has allowed the nonprofit to get solar panels on the barn and open its farmstand. Island Autism is seeking volunteers to help out any time between 12 and 4 pm on Friday, June 27. (Volunteers can help out for the whole day or part of the day.) They are also asking for people to help get ready for the potluck and yard games, which will run from 4 to 7 pm. Please bring a dish to share. 515 Lambert’s Cove Road, West Tisbury. Contact lena@islandautism.org with any questions.