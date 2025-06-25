Musician Fred Mollin’s memoir ‘Unplugged’

Grammy-nominated, Juno Award-winning producer and composer Fred Mollin announces the release of his highly anticipated memoir, “Unplugged: Stories and Secrets from a Life of Making Records, Scoring Film, and Working with the Legends of Music.” Mollin will be at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center for an author reading, discussion and book signing on Sunday, June 29, at 1 pm.

“Unplugged” covers Fred Mollin’s career from a young producer who co-produced Dan Hill’s 1977 global hit, “Sometimes When We Touch,” to an industry notable. The memoir explores what came next after such early success, sharing humorous, educational, and untold stories from his life with music legends.

Mollin’s career includes collaborations with musical icons like Billy Joel, Jimmy Webb, Johnny Mathis, Kris Kristofferson, Kristin Chenoweth, Linda Ronstadt, and Michael McDonald. His film and television scores, including “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Friday the 13th: The Series,” earned him four SOCAN TV and Film Awards. He also achieved significant success in children’s music, as Walt Disney Records’ top instrumental lullaby artist.

Mollin began writing “Unplugged” to share his unique experiences and insights. “I wanted to offer a glimpse behind the studio doors,” he says. “These stories, from my experiences as a producer, composer, and artist, hopefully provide some laughter as well as inspiration.”

“Unplugged” is a vibrant tapestry woven with industry lore, a celebration of the relentless drive of passion and creativity, all told with a self-effacing wit. Readers will find themselves immersed in the electrifying world of record production, film scoring, and the music industry’s captivating drama.

Tickets: $15 General Admission, $12 Member, $10 child (age 14 or younger) at mvfilmsociety.com/2025/03/fred-mollin-unplugged. To learn more about Fred Mullin, visit his website at fredmollin.com.