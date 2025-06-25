Visitors and residents on the Island endured sizzling temperatures that peaked at 93 degrees this week as part of a larger heatwave striking the entire East Coast.

People were either staying indoors, seeking shade or trying to stay hydrated.

Up Island, with two electric fans pointing at her on Wednesday, licensed massage therapist Elina Savage was working at the opening day of the Chilmark Flea Market for her business, Wholistic Elements.

The open air market had guests seeking refuge from the sun in the shade under trees and vendor tents. Although the air was mostly still, the occasional gust of wind was appreciated.

“Every cool breeze restores my will to live,” Savage told The Times.

At Owen Park in Tisbury on Wednesday, electrician Joshua Robertson and his apprentice, Caitlyn O’Donnell, were finishing up a project involving the safe removal of an electrical meter from inside the park’s bandstand. Aside from staying hydrated, Robertson said that he and O’Donnell had to take 10-minute breaks for every hour of work, which he said wasn’t configured into the client’s final bill.

“At the end of the day, as long as we get to go home and have no serious health concerns, then that’s all that matters,” he said.

Although the electricians haven’t had to cancel work, O’Donnell said that they would if the heat reaches dangerous levels.

On top of the heat wave, state officials also issued an air quality alert for much of Massachusetts, including the Vineyard on Tuesday. MassDEP advises people in sensitive groups to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, do less intense activities, follow asthma action plans and keep quick relief medicine handy. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.

While the heat wave was most intense Tuesday and Wednesday, meteorologists say that relief is on the way.

Bryce Williams, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said that the heatwave — defined as a period of two or more consecutive days with abnormally hot weather — began Tuesday at 11:45 am. Temperatures reached a high of 93 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday at 1:35 pm. The Island’s relative humidity levels during the daytime averaged between 65 and 75 percent.

Williams said that the heatwave is projected to end Wednesday evening, with temperatures in the 70’s expected for the rest of the week.

Ella Munnelly contributed to this report.