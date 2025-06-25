Sharks in the parks, oh my!

1 of 3

Just when you thought you’d seen every “Jaws”-inspired event, 25 Island artists have brought us something more. Each has applied their artistic vision to a four-foot shark. These bedazzled marine wonders will be mounted on posts throughout the parks of Oak Bluffs through July 4.

The nonprofit arts organization GalaxyGalleryMV, which provides public opportunities for Island artists, initiated the undertaking –– inspired by a similar project in Chatham, Mass. –– some years ago. GalaxyGalleryMV executive director Holly Alaimo notes that no one had heard of a show like this for about six years: “It seemed so appropriate for us to do here, for our Oak Bluffs celebration of the 50th anniversary of ‘Jaws.’”

The first step was to cut out the shark silhouettes from exterior plywood. Alaimo and her team primed and sealed the surface of each sculpture so that it could be painted on. The artists had complete freedom to bring their visions to life as they saw fit. “All the artists who took a shark to work on were so enthusiastic and happy to do a community-supported endeavor,” says Alaimo.

Wander through Oak Bluffs and you will discover that sharks circle Sunset Lake, Viera Park, Nashawena Park, Niantic Park, Hiawatha Park, and Hartford Park. Each shark is unique, reflecting the artist who created it. When you fall in love with one, you can acquire it for yourself: The artworks are being auctioned online, with artists receiving 50 percent of sale proceeds. The winners will be announced at the Portuguese-American Club on July 5, during the Winners’ Party, from 5 to 7 pm. The sharks will be gathered for display at the P.A. Club, and the winners will take theirs home that night.

GallaxyGalleryMV will use the other funds to sponsor summer Art Strolls, which is a fundraising art event for Habitat for Humanity at the Grange Hall on Sept. 12 and 13.

For more information, visit galaxygallerymv.org/copy-of-shows. Shark auction available at 32auctions.com.