Tabernacle to host three congregations under one roof

The Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association (MVCMA) invites the community to join in a special interdenominational Sunday worship service, co-hosted with Oak Bluffs neighbors Union Chapel and United Methodist Church of Martha’s Vineyard. This collaboration is an event designed to rejuvenate the spiritual sphere in their shared home of Oak Bluffs, with an officiant representative from each church’s congregation.

The goal of this new tradition is to pave the way for a diverse lineup in creed and denomination, exceeding those of previous summer seasons. In the next few weeks, the MVCMA is scheduled to reveal many more well-known preachers and insightful authors who will be sharing their gifts under the Tabernacle.

The Tabernacle has been the host of rotating guest preachers for decades, with the June 29th service marking the start of its 190th consecutive season.

Sunday, June 29, at 9:30 am. For more information and updates about MVCMA events, visit mvcma.org.