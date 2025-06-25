Unity Weekend: A celebration of community on Martha’s Vineyard

The Martha’s Vineyard Diversity Coalition, in partnership with the Aquinnah Cultural Center, the Yard, the Unitarian Universalist Society, and the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, invites the Island community to join in a vibrant Unity Weekend celebration. Unity Weekend addresses hate with love, misinformation with truth, and fear with joy, and honors the multiracial, multiethnic, and multilingual residents of Martha’s Vineyard.

Saturday, June 28 — “Truth”: 7 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center, Oak Bluffs. The weekend begins with “As Nupumukômun (We Still Dance),” a multimedia performance created in collaboration with the Danza Orgánica dance company and members of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah). Tickets are available at the PAC, or online at dancetheyard.org/we-still-dance.

Sunday, June 29 — “Joy”: 1 to 5 pm at the Portuguese-American Club, Oak Bluffs. Bring a picnic and enjoy music, community, and heritage. The afternoon includes games, native crafts, vendors, and a raffle before music kicks off with the legendary Theresa Thomason and an array of talented performers, including Dr. Chynaah Maryoung-Cooke, Jeremy Berlin, Andy Herr, George Davis, the Hat Ladies with Lisa and Joanie, Lisa Pimentel, Bob Marlette & Jeremy Wendell Jones, the Tristan Israel Band with Paul Thurlow & Nancy Jephcote, Os Naftalinas, Marzell Sampson, Delanie Pickering, Godfrey Muwulya, and Rob Loyot. Tickets are available at the P.A. Club, or online at mvdiversitycoalition.org. QR codes are also posted at various locations around the Island.

Sunday, June 29 — “Rabbi on the Block”: 7 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, Vineyard Haven. Watch a special screening of the acclaimed documentary “Rabbi on the Block,” which follows Tamar Manasseh, a charismatic Black rabbi and activist from Chicago’s South Side, as she works to build bridges between the Jewish and African American communities.

Find more information at mvhc.us.