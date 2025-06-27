Third annual Sharks game to benefit the MVCS veterans outreach program

To the Editor:

Thursday, July 3, the Vineyard Sharks will, again, be honoring Vineyard veterans at the 7:05 pm game. Proceeds from the game will be donated to our Vineyard veterans through the Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) Veterans Outreach Program.

Proceeds will go into the Veterans Grant Fund, and will support and honor our veterans who have served our country. All the funds will be spent on such things as housing, food, transportation, utilities, medical expenses, clothing, and activities, and events that will benefit our Vineyard veterans.

The veterans were there when our country asked them to serve. From time to time, they ask us to help in an emergency, and we try. There are many Martha’s Vineyard veterans we may see in our daily lives, and never know of their struggles each day. Those of us working with veterans see and hear their stories and, all too often, we have limited resources to help.

Please consider a donation to our silent auction and raffle table on the night of the Thursday, July 3, Sharks game.

Thank you for your consideration.

Bob Tankard, veterans outreach coordinator, MVCS

Tom Bennett, director, Veterans Services, MVCS

Jane Chandler, Veterans Advocate Group

Anita Botti, Veterans Advocate Group