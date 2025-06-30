Fauci, Pulitzer winners headline Institute series

The Summer Institute, now in its 26th year, will present a series of speakers from the frontlines of science, politics, and the arts on Thursdays throughout the summer, starting on July 10, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center in Vineyard Haven.

The series includes immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci; Michael Steele, cohost of “The Weekend” on MSNBC; and Pulitzer prizewinners Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, known for breaking the story of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and his decades of sexual abuse.

Twohey and Kantor are the first in the series, on July 10.

Dr. Fauci, who served for four decades taking on public health challenges under seven different presidents, is scheduled for July 17.

Steele, the first African American to be elected to statewide office in Maryland when he was elected lieutenant governor in 2003, is scheduled for July 24.

On July 31, the Institute will host a forum with Scott Frank, Stacey Snider, and Peter Cherni in a discussion on the future of entertainment; on August 7, Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie will speak; and the finale in the series on August 14 will be artistic director Oskar Eustis.

This summer’s program also includes the Jewish Film Series, with films screened at the Hebrew Center’s Harriet B. Freedberg Learning Center on Sundays (and one Monday) at 7:30 p.m. from July 13 through August 10.

The series will include five documentary films, covering topics ranging from the global renaissance of the Yiddish language to a close-knit community of Holocaust survivors, generations of Orthodox rabbis, and the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. The series will conclude with a film featuring a comedian whose passionate and hopeful one-woman show tackles the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and explores Jewish-Palestinian coexistence.

For more information on both the speakers and film series, visit mvsummerinstitute.org.