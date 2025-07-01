Harbor Homes receives regional grant

Harbor Homes, a nonprofit that aids individuals experiencing homelessness on the Island, announced Tuesday that they were selected as a 2025–2026 Community Impact Partner and were awarded an $8,000 grant by the Cape and Islands United Way.

The funds will support the non-profit’s Homeless Outreach Program, which offers critical services to low-income individuals and those facing housing insecurity. Among those services are congregate housing, transitional housing support, a winter shelter, a hotel respite program, and case management.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized as a Community Impact Partner by the Cape and Islands United Way,” said Michael Bellissimo, executive director of Harbor Homes. “This grant will significantly enhance our outreach efforts, enabling us to connect with more individuals in need and provide them with the resources and support necessary to achieve stable housing. We are immensely grateful for this partnership and the shared commitment to making homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring on Martha’s Vineyard.”

The Cape and Islands United Way, a regional social impact organization, serves 22 towns in Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties and partners with local nonprofits to fund programs that develop lasting solutions to critical issues.