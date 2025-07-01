Robert Perullo, a longtime resident of Oak Bluffs, died on May 29, 2025, at Massachusetts General Hospital. He was 73 years old.

Born April 10, 1952, in Boston to Frank and Grace Perullo, he spent his childhood in Braintree, and graduated from the University of Massachusetts as a philosophy major. After a year in an office job, he left for adventures, then landed in Martha’s Vineyard.

For many years, Robert could be found after work in the window seat of the Ritz Café, where he was known as “King of the Ritz.”

Robert was an excellent finish carpenter, construction contractor, and project manager. He built beautiful houses, and had longtime repeat customers.

Robert loved to travel, particularly to Nepal, where he went trekking several times. He is survived by his brother, John Perullo of Braintree.

A memorial for Robert will be held at the VFW in Oak Bluffs on Sunday, July 6, from 1 to 3 pm.