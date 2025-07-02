Baby Sanfilippo

Tonya Thomas and Matthew Sanfilippo of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter on June 19, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. The youngest Sanfilippo weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

Willa Spiro Elliston

Julia Spiro and Casey Elliston of Chilmark announce the birth of a daughter, Willa Spiro Elliston, on June 24, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Willa weighed 6 pounds, 15.8 ounces.

Zephrin Clarke Goldhill

Zada Reed Clarke and Alex Goldhill of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Zephrin Clarke Goldhill, on June 27, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Zephrin weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.